BJP leaders question opposition's reluctance in giving credit to Modi for surgical strikes

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders raised questioned on Sunday over the opposition's objections in giving credit for the surgical strikes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they had no issues in crediting Indira Gandhi for the 1971 war victory over Pakistan.Ahead of the May 12 polling in the national capital for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the Delhi unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting with the Rajput community here on Sunday.BJP national vice-president and Delhi-Uttarakhand in-charge Shyam Jaju and Lok Sabha polls co-incharge Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya addressed the meeting.They alleged that the governments before 2014 were known for disregarding the sacrifices of our soldiers and added that by executing the surgical strikes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our armed forces had proved that they had the capacity to give a befitting reply to the enemy."If the credit for the victory in the 1971 war was given to (then prime minister) Indira Gandhi, why do the opposition parties have objections in giving the credit for the surgical strikes to Modiji?," Pawaiya asked.May 12 would be a historical day for Delhi, which will be watched by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and terrorist Masood Azhar, he said.Jaju said Modi did not need a certificate from the opposition parties for protecting the pride of the nation."By executing the surgical strikes, our armed forces have avenged the attack on them. The entire nation is behind the patriotic leadership of the country and the terrorists are afraid of it," he added.The prime minister's proposal to observe June21as "Yoga Diwas" was supported by 193 countries in the United Nations (UN) and India had achieved a place of distinction at the international level under Modi's leadership, he added. PTI SLB RC