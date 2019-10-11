BJP leaders review organisational elections

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Central BJP leadership on Friday took stock of the ongoing organisational elections in the party at a meeting which was attended by leaders charged with the holding of these polls that will culminate in the appointment of a new party president.Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, who is in-charge of the nationwide organisational polls, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and another party general secretary Arun Singh reviewed the unfolding internal polls, which have so far been completed at most of the booths.Election in-charges and co-incharges of various states attended the meeting. The elections at the 'mandal', district and state levels will take place in the coming days followed by the constitution of the national council.The national council is expected to meet in December to formally elect a new president.There is a view that BJP president Amit Shah may relinquish his position after he was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into his Cabinet and was given the crucial home portfolio.BJP working president J P Nadda is tipped to be the new president incase of Shah's departure. PTI KR KJ