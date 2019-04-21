BJP leadership taken over by Gujaratis: Om Rajbhar

Ballia (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar attacked the BJP leadership on Sunday, saying it had been captured by "Gujarati people". He challenged the party to sack him as minister. "The BJP has not remained Atal-ji's party. It has been captured by Gujarati people. I will not resign as minister now. Let the BJP sack me," Rajbhar told reporters here. He said in eastern UP his party would wipe out the BJP, and by the election's sixth and seven phase conclusion the BJP would "faint" on the election battlefield. Speaking on the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, Rajbhar said BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua will face defeat at the hands of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Rajbhar, whose party has fielded 39 LS candidates, said he would campaign for all party hopefuls. Rajbhar's party has four MLAs in the 403-member state assembly. PTI CORR ABN INDIND