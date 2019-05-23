BJP leads in all seven seats in Delhi; three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the Congress and the AAP were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast Delhi constituency against Congress veteran and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a maximum margin of over 1.29 lakh votes. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit claimed that the Balakot air strike in February, benefited the BJP in Delhi and elsewhere."I can say with absolute certainty that if the Balakot (air strike) had not taken place, the BJP would not have crossed 180 seats. They gained almost a 100 seats because of Balakot and how they multiplied," Sandeep Dikhsit told reporters. Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans was leading with a margin of 1.26 lakh votes from Northwest Delhi constituency where he is pitted against AAP's Gugan Singh, who is on the second position, followed by Congress' Rajesh Lilothia.BJP's incumbent MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma was leading with a margin of over 1.12 lakh votes while Congress's Mahabal Mishra was at the second spot.Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his electoral debut from East Delhi constituency, was leading by a margin over 58,000. So was Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi, leaving Congress' Ajay Maken on the second spot. South Delhi's incumbent MP Ramesh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of over 80,000 votes on the seat with AAP's Raghav Chadha on the second spot.Chandni Chowk was the only seat where BJP candidate's margin was less than 30,000. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan is locked in a close fight with Congress veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk constituency. Counting is underway for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital."The counting is going on smoothly in all the seven counting centres. Till now we have not received any complaints or any information of disturbance at the counting centres. Also the law and order situation is normal in the city," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. PTI NIT VIT PLB GJS KND SLB PR TDSTDS