BJP-led govt committed to build Ram temple: Mahesh Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said Wednesday the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an expert in making strong decisions.On the Pulwama terror attack, Sharma said India has been able to isolate Pakistan and the prime minister and the Army are capable of taking strong actions at the right time. The government is determined to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The BJP leadership and party chief Amit Shah have said that the party is determined to build a grand Ram temple by honouring the sentiments of crores of people of the country, Sharma told reporters at a press conference here."But, as the case is taking a bit of time in the court, the government has appealed in the Supreme Court to return 67 acre land which belongs to people there and Ram Janmbhumi," Sharma said.As soon as the court gives its decision, the Ram temple construction work will start as saints and seers are all prepared, he said.