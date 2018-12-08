BJP legislative party meeting in Dharamshala Sunday

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over a BJP legislative party meeting Sunday in Dharamshala ahead of the winter session of the state assembly.The winter session will commence on December 10.Himachal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the chief minister will preside over the meeting and urged all the cabinet ministers to be present. PTI DJI DPB