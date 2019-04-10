BJP legislator booked for model code violation

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Pauri, Apr 10 (PTI) BJP MLA from Lansdowne Dilip Rawat has been booked for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said Wednesday. Rawat was booked for inaugurating a private gas agency in Bhaun village in Nainidanda area of the district, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Lansdowne, Aparna Dhoundiyal said. The matter had come to light through social media, she said. PTI CORR ALM INDIND
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today