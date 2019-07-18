BJP legislator seeks CBI probe into killing of e-mitra kiosk operator

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) BJP legislator from Nohar Abhinesh Mehrishi on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the killing of an e-mitra kiosk operator, alleging police negligence in the ongoing investigation into the 2017 case. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mehrishi said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met the family members of the deceased, Pawan Vyas, and assured them of a CBI investigation into the case. "The aged father of the deceased has been protesting from over two-and-a-half-years. People have even boycotted the election in protest but justice has not been done to the family," Mehrishi said. He said Gehlot had promised that justice will be delivered in the case under a Congress government. So, it is requested to take action against the police officers who "destroyed evidence in the case and acted negligently", the legislator said. In October 2017, Vyas, who operated an e-mitra kiosk in Jasara village of Nohar tehsil, was killed in broad daylight. An e-mitra kiosk is a single window access to several state government services. PTI AG CK