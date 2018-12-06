BJP linking Michel with party is 'pot calling kettle black', says Cong

(Eds: Updating with more quotes, details) New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said the BJP linking it with Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, on the basis of an "expelled lawyer" is a case of the "pot calling the kettle black".Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said if the BJP can link his party to Michel on the basis of a lawyer then the ruling party should answer about Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's family members taking fees from PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad representing businessman Subrata Roy and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje giving an affidavit in favour of Lalit Modi in London.He also said the BJP must give an answer on Jaitley representing stock broker Ketan Parekh and giving advice to Dow Chemicals in the Bhopal gas tragedy case."BJP leader Arun Jaitley was caught red-handed with the same lawyer nexus for helping Mehul Choksi and admitted the nexus when he had to refund the fee, thinking it will do a face saving exercise," Shergill claimed.Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, to a question about lawyer kin of some top BJP leaders appearing for those accused of corruption, said they did not only recuse themselves but also returned the fee paid to them.The Congress had charged that Jaitley's daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, received a retainership from Choksi.However, Jaitley's son-in-law had issued a statement saying that his law firm had returned the retainership the moment they came to know that the company was involved in a scam. On Wednesday, the Congress expelled Youth Congress leader and lawyer Aljo K Joseph from the party after he appeared in a court here for Michel, who was extradited from Dubai on Tuesday for allegedly being the middleman in the UPA era Rs 3,600 crore VVIP helicopter deal.On Patra's allegation that all three lawyers, who appeared for Michel in court, had links with the Congress, Shergill said the other two lawyers, apart from Joseph, were not the office bearers of the Indian National Congress Party in any capacity or with any affiliated body.He alleged that the BJP is a "one stop shop which provides full service to fraudsters and scamsters by acting as their advisors, lawyers, boarding pass agents, ticket agents, establishing in London agents, and police protection agents"."The BJP linking the Congress party with AgustaWestland on the basis of an expelled Congress lawyer is a classic case of pot calling the kettle black," he said."BJP is the advocate of runaways," Shergill claimed.The Congress leader asked whether the CBI will investigate the "BJP-CBI nexus" of quid pro quo of "accommodating, welcoming" Agusta into India."Will the CBI investigate, no they will not investigate because the CBI is behaving like a remote-controlled hawk of the Narendra Modi government. CBI has become the comfort bureau of investigation of the Bhartiya Janata Party," Shergill alleged.Why for the past four-and-a-half-years CBI has not investigated the angle of BJP "aggressively promoting" AgustaWestland and its parent company, Finmeccanica, despite them being on the radar of suspicion, he asked. British businessman Michel was sent to CBI custody for five days by a Delhi court on Wednesday, a day after he was extradited to India from the UAE. PTI ASK ZMN