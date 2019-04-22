BJP lodges complain with EC against Abdullah Azam

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against SP MLA Mohammed Abdullah Azam for making indecent remarks on BJP leader Jaya Prada, The BJP urged the Election Commission to arrest the Samajwadi Party MLA, who is the son of senior party leader Azam Khan. In a statement issued here, the BJP said, "UP BJP vice-president JPS Rathore has complained to the Election Commission against the usage of indecent remarks by SP MLA Mohammed Abdullah Azam, and also demanded that he be arrested, so that the election process is not disrupted." Rathore said it was the misfortune of Rampur that people like Azam Khan and Mohammed Abdullah openly used indecent language against women. "The use of the word 'Anarkali' shows the low level thinking, and also the values which he got from his father Azam Khan," Rathore said. At a public meeting on Sunday in Rampur, Abdullah Azam had said, "Ali bhi humarey, Bajrang Bali bhi humarey, lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don't want Anarkali)."Anarkali, a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court, was known to have had an affair with Akbar's son Jehangir. As punishment, she was buried alive in a wall. PTI NAV INDIND