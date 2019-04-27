BJP lodges complaints with EC against Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 27 (PTI) The BJPSaturday lodged complaints with the Election Commission against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for "misguiding" voters through FM radio advertisement, and distorting party chief Amit Shah's statement on illegal infiltrators.Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kaoor in a complaint letter to the Election Commission objected the content of the AAP's FM radio advertisement."In the radio advertisement, the Delhi Chief Minister can be heard provoking people of Delhi that the central government collects thousands of crores rupees in revenue from Delhi but gives back around partly Rs 325 crore to Delhi, he said in his complaint. He requested the EC to review the contents of the AAP advertisement and block it as it was "misleading" for the voters.The central government which maintains Delhi Police spends Rs 7,881 crore annually on it for maintaining law and order in the city and spends around Rs 40,000 crore annually on Delhi Metro, road infrastructure, Yamuna cleaning, hospitals, Delhi University among others which directly benefits the people of Delhi, Kapoor said.In another complaint filed by BJP's national secretary R P Singh and Delhi BJP legal cell in-charge Neeraj, the party accusedKejriwal of "distorting" party chief Amit Shah's statement on illegal infiltrators in the country.The complaint accused Kejriwal oftrying to gain Muslims votes by "misleading" them and "instigating" their religious sentiments."Citing BJP's election manifesto, Shah had on April 10 said that with the help of National Register of Citizens (NRC), the party would drive out infiltrators from India and protect the Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhs. But the Delhi CM is not only trying to defame Shah by distorting his statement but instigating religious sentiments in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Singh said. Kejriwal, a bitter critic of Modi-Shah duo, has been talking about defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls to "save the country." The Delhi chief minister has also been seeking Muslim votes for the AAP saying only it could stop the BJP in Delhi. PTI VIT RCJ