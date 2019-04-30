BJP made politics very cheap: Sharad Yadav on Rahul citizenship row

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BJP has made politics "very cheap", Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav said Tuesday, condemning the saffron party for raising the issue of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's citizenship.The Home Ministry has served a notice to Gandhi, asking him to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status.The ministry said it has received a representation from BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Ltd was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors."I strongly condemn the issue of citizenship of Rahul Gandhi raised by the BJP. When NDA has become sure that they would not be able to form the government, such type of non-issues are being spread in the market. I am sorry to say that this party, the BJP, has made politics very cheap in the last five years. This party is always engaged either in false promises or non-issues."The general public has nothing to do with such things. They are concerned only with what a party and a government are doing for their welfare and development," he said in a statement.Even if the citizenship issue was raised by an MP, it would have been replied by the ministry itself, he said."The government would have replied to MP that whatever he has raised is out of question as the entire world knows about the citizenship of Rahul Gandhi i.e India. There was no need of even referring to Rahul Gandhi. I am sure that the people of this country will not forgive this party BJP which has brought the politics to this low level."I think that the time has come to act by responsible leaders without caring for their positions to control the damage done by the BJP to this country in order to achieve better future," he said. PTI KR ASG ABHABH