BJP maintains comfortable lead in all five seats of U'khand

Dehradun, May 23 (PTI) The BJP is surging ahead on all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand with its candidates maintaining comfortable leads over their nearest rivals from the Congress.State BJP president Ajay Bhatt is leading with a margin of 1,06,373 votes over Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat.Bhatt's margin is the highest among BJP candidates in the hill state.BJP national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat is leading by 92,747 votes over his Congress rival and sitting BJP Pauri Garhwal MP B C Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri in the constituency.Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta is leading by 56,351 votes over his nearest rival Pradeep Tamta in Almora. Sitting MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah is leading by 62,249 votes over her nearest rival and state Congress president Pritam Singh in the seat.BJP MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank snatched a lead of 43,677 votes over his nearest rival from the Congress Ambrish Kumar. Polling was held in Uttarakhand in the first phase on April 11. PTI ALM ANBANB