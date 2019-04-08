BJP manifesto a list of new 'jumlas': CPI

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The CPI on Monday said the BJP manifesto was a list of new 'jumlas' to conceal the betrayal and the broken promises made to the people in the last five years. CPI national secretary D Raja said the BJP's manifesto confirms the saffron party is nothing but a political tool of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh whose ideology is "divisive, sectarian, communal and fascist." "The BJP manifesto is a list of new jumlas (gimmicks) to conceal the betrayal and broken promises of last five years. The BJP has become the Bharatiya Jumla Party," he said. The Left leader demanded to know what happened to the BJP's alleged promises of Rs 15 lakh in every citizens bank account, "achche din" and 2 crore jobs. . On the Ram Temple and Sabarimala issue, Raja said the matters were pending in court and still the BJP was making tall promises. "This is to influence judiciary and pre-empt judicial verdict. It is an irony," he said. The CPI leader pointed that the BJP manifesto does not talk of job creation. "They talk about self-reliance in defence sector only after they brought in Reliance in the sector. "The irony is that the BJP talks about opposing casteism and communalism, but they continue to work for civilisational continuity. This is nothing but bringing in Manusmriti," he said. The BJP manifesto was earlier released by Prime Minister Narenrda Modi along with BJP President Amit Shah. PTI SKC ASG INDIND