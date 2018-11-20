BJP manifesto for Mizoram: Mizo language to be added in Eight Schedule

Aizawl, Nov 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Mizoram Assembly election, promising to include Mizo, the official language of the state, in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The party promised rice at Rs 1 per kg, home to every homeless family and traffic-congestion-free Aizawl in three years and pothole-free all-weather roads in the next six months. The manifesto was released by party general secretary Ram Madhav here. BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to release it, but could not do so as he was behind schedule in his tour to the southern and northern tip of the state. The saffron party promised to establish two medical colleges, three engineering colleges and as many nursing training institutes, besides creating 50,000 jobs in the next five years. Construction of trans-boundary highway, linking Myanmar and Bangladesh border via Aizawl, to promote trade, tourism and industries was among the poll promises of the party. Other promises include establishment of multi-speciality hospitals in every district as part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, football stadiums in every district, setting up of eco-parks and picnic spots to promote tourism. The BJP is contesting in 39 seats of the 40-member Assembly that goes to the polls on November 28. PTI HCV SNSHMB