BJP manifesto full of hollow promises: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Monday said the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was "full of hollow promises", adding that it was no match to her party's manifesto.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto on Monday with a plethora of promises, including expeditious construction of the Ram temple, firmly dealing with terrorism, doubling farmers' income in the next three years, making India the third-largest economy globally by 2030, and scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir."The BJP manifesto is full of hollow promises and false claims. It cannot come anywhere near the Congress manifesto 'Ham Nibhayenge'," Dikshit said in a statement.The people of the country had fully understood Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "falsehood", the former Delhi chief minister said, adding that the voters had lost all faith in him and his "hollow promises"."The BJP manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election does not have a single meaningful, doable promise, as it is full of jumlebaazi (rhetoric)," Dikshit charged.Delhi Congress leaders are focussing on the party's poll promise of giving a minimum income of Rs 72,000 per annum to five crore poor families in the country after forming the next government at the Centre. PTI VIT RC