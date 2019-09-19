BJP members Nagar, Seth take oath as MPs in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday administered the oath to newly-elected BJP MPs Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth in his chamber here.Both the MPs have been re-elected for a second term as members of Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.The two MPs were earlier members of the Samajwadi Party and had quit to join the BJP. They had also resigned from Rajya Sabha as SP members.Later, a by-election was held to fill the vacancies.Nagar was earlier elected for his first term as member of Rajya Sabha in July 2016 and had resigned on August 2, 2019. Seth was earlier elected for his first term as member of Rajya Sabha in July 2016 and had resigned on August 5, 2019.Both of them got re-elected on September 16, 2019 for the second term. Nagar had been a member of 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014) and Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (1998-2009).Leader of the House and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Krishan Pal and MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, among others were present during the oath-taking ceremony of both the members. PTI SKC SKC SNESNE