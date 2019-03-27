BJP minister hails shooting down of satellite that 'kept watch on India'

/RPune, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Girish Bapat Wednesday congratulated DRDO scientists for shooting down a satellite "which was keeping a watch on India".Apparently, Bapat, the BJP's candidate for Pune Lok Sabha seat, did notrealise that it was a test of an anti-satellite missile and India had shot down one of its own low-orbit satellites."India, using anti-satellite missile, successfully shot down a live satellite at 300 km from earth in outer space, which was keeping a watch on India," he tweeted inMarathi.He congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation's scientists for the success of `Mission Shakti'.After the post came in for trolling, the minister's social media team deleted it. According to the DRDO, a Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit in a 'Hitto Kill' mode.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced success of the test in a nation-wide broadcast. PTI SPK KRK GVSGVS