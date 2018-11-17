BJP MLA, Cong leader quit respective parties

Barmer/Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and a Congress leader on Saturday resigned from their respective parties after they were denied tickets for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election. Tarun Rai Kaga, the BJP MLA from Chohtan seat in Barmer district, forwarded his resignation to the party's state president, Madan Lal Saini, and announced to quit politics. The party dropped Kaga from the constituency and gave the ticket to the its former district president, Aduram Meghwal. In Jaipur, former Congress MLA Babulal Nagar, who was the food and civil supplies minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, resigned from the party, alleging a conspiracy against him to deny a ticket. "I have worked hard for the party, but a conspiracy was hatched against me and I was not given a ticket from Dudu seat. I will go among the public and seek their opinion on Monday. I will contest as an Independent candidate if the people of my constituency demand this," he said. Nagar was jailed in October 2013 in a rape case, but he was acquitted by a lower court last year, following which the complainant had an filed appeal against the decision in the high court. PTI COR SDAHMB