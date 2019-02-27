BJP MLA decries ex-UP minister's doubt over IAF strikes at Balakot terror camp

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) With a former UP minister and SP leader terming India's air strikes at JeM's Balakot terror camp in Pakistan as "false", BJP MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh Wednesday dubbed his claim as an act of "foolishness" and asked SP president Akhilesh Yadav to rein him in."This statement is an act of foolishness. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav should explain how his party leader, who was also a minister in his Cabinet is making such claims aimed at maligning the country's image," Singh, an MLA from Gonda Sadar seat told PTI. SP leader Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh had doubted the veracity of India's air strikes Tuesday. "BJP leaders are liars. Is the surgical strike anything new? TV channels were airing it today. This (that an air strike will happen) was known for 10 days," Singh had told party workers at a programme in Gonda."It was known for five days that they (the government)have colluded with Pakistan and decided to drop a couple ofbombs on an abandoned house. And then issue a statement (to the media)," he claimed, adding the air strike was "false".The SP leader also accused the BJP of "spreadingterror"."By forming government in Jammu and Kashmir withMehbooba Mufti, they proved that they have no hesitation injoining hands with those who supported terrorism," Singhsaid. Attacking the SP leader, the BJP MLA said, "The way he is making such statement has certainly not gone down well in the district. This is a matter of nationalism.""We object to such statements. It's our duty to be vigilant against such elements and highlight if anyone indulges in anti-national activities by making statements or in any other way," the BJP MLA added.Indian Air Force had Tuesday bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp inside Pakistan,killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.The swift and precise "preemptive" air strike wasconducted early Tuesday, officials had said. PTI ABN RAXRAX