BJP MLA rejects daughter's charge, she seeks court's protection

(Eds: Combines stories) Allahabad/Lucknow, Jul 11 (PTI) BJP MLA Rajesh Misras daughter and her husband have approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection, a day after the woman appeared on social media alleging that she faced a threat to life from her father for marrying a Dalit. The MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly has, however, said he posed no threat to anyone and his daughter has the right to take her own decisions. Justice Y K Srivastava fixed July 15 for the hearing as Sakshi Misra (23) and her husband Ajitesh Kumar (29) were not present in the court Thursday. In the video clips that surfaced on social media Wednesday, Sakshi Misra is heard telling her father that he should let her live in peace with her husband. She also appealed for police protection, alleging that she feared a threat to her life from her father, brother and their associate. In the petition filed in court, the couple has repeated the allegation and sought security. The petition claimed that the father is unhappy with the marriage as Sakshi Misra is a Brahmin and her husband a Dalit. The petition said the MLA and the police should allow them to live in peace as they are both adults and had married out of their free will. However, the MLA has rejected his daughters charge. "Whatever is going on against me in the media is wrong, he said in a statement issued Thursday. My daughter is an adult and has the right to take her own decisions. Neither I nor my men or any member of my family has given any threat to life to anyone," Misra said. "I and my family are busy in our work. I am doing the people's work in my constituency and presently running a BJP membership campaign. There is no threat to anyone from me," he said. Deputy Inspector General R K Pandey had said earlier that he has asked the Bareilly police chief to provide security to the couple. But he added that police did not know the couple's current location. Sakshi Misra had also appealed to other MPs and MLAs to not side with her father, also known as Pappu Bhartaul, on the issue.