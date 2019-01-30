BJP MLA says Rahul is Ravana, Priyanka Surpanakha

Ballia (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Making yet another controversial remark, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Ravana and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Surpanakha. The Baria MLA called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ram, while likening the two Congress leaders to the villains in Ramayana. "My Modi is in the role of Lord Ram and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is Ravana and his sister Priyanka Surpanakha," he said on Tuesday. "Ravana has put up his sister against my Ram, he said. Rest assured that Lanka will be conquered," the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator said referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics. "By appointing Priyanka as general secretary, Rahul has already proved his incapability to fight against Modi. Now the brother and the sister will fight together, he said. How will they face the character and uprightness of Modi? It is a matter of honour that we have a leader like him, he said. Singh called the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi a joke. This is a democracy. How does the sister become a general secretary? Now the brother-in-law will also come into politics, the MLA said. He said these people are not familiar with Indian culture, which can be looked after only by someone with a personality like that of Modi. Priyanka Gandhi was recently inducted into active politics by Rahul Gandhi, who appointed her the party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. Modis Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi falls in this region as do the Gandhi family bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi. The MLA claimed that Modi was set to become the next prime minister as well. Earlier, he has termed Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram who along with party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will realise the dream of a Ram Rajya in the country. Known for making controversial remarks, Singh had also said parents are responsible for the increasing cases of rape and should not let their children roam around freely. PTI COR SAB ASHASH