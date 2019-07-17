BJP MLAs create ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly over unemployment allowances

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) BJP legislators Wednesday stormed the Well and later walked out of the Rajasthan Assembly alleging the unemployment allowances announced by the Congress government were a mere deception. Replying to a query during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment Ashok Chandna informed the House that 10.73 lakh educated unemployed youths are registered at the employment exchange in the state and the government has announced to provide up to Rs 3,500 as unemployment allowance to each of them under the Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojna. He said the state government provided Rs 59.09 crore to 40,118 beneficiaries of the scheme between December 2018 and May 2019 and 29,019 youths have newly registered. BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf in a supplementary question asked about the number of unemployed youths receiving the allowance after the Congress government came to power.Leader of Opposition in the Assembly also joined him asking why the number of unemployed youths getting the allowance in Banswara, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts was less.To this, Chandna said the issue needs to be probed as the figures were of the previous BJP government's tenure. Anxious opposition stormed into the Well of the House and raised slogans. It said the unemployment allowance was a mere deception and then walked out of the Assembly even as the Question Hour continued. PTI AG DPB