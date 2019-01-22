BJP MLAs create uproar in Raj Assembly, demand implementation of 10% quota to economically weaker sections

(Eds: Changing a word in headline) Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Opposition MLAs Tuesday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly, asking the state government to implement 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections as notified recently by the Centre. The BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House and shouted slogans, demanding the government to clarify its stand on the reservation issue. Soon after the House started the debate over the motion of thanks on the governor's address, BJP legislator Kiran Maheshwari referred to the reservation bill passed in Parliament. She said the Centre has provided 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections but the state government has not taken any decision on its implementation. She claimed that the people were agitating in various parts of the state over the issue. State Energy Minister B D Kalla said Rajasthan's Congress government in 2003 had passed a resolution for providing 14 per cent reservation to the economically backward classes (EBCs) but the BJP at the Centre has now reduced it by four per cent. He said a final decision on the reservation issue will be taken after a draft of the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament reaches the state assembly. Kalla said the Opposition was trying to politicise the matter. Speaker C P Joshi said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will speak on the issues raised by the Opposition in his reply to the debate. PTI AG SNESNESNE