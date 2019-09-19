BJP MLAs in Nagaland to develop model villages

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) All BJP MLAs in Nagaland on Thursday decided to adopt one village in their respective constituency and develop it as a "model village".Twelve BJP MLAs, at a legislature party meeting, took the decision as "a token of love" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the organisation is observing "seva saptah", which started on September 14, to mark his birthday on September 17, a party leader said. The BJP is in power in the northeast state in an alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), whose leader Neiphiu Rio is the state's chief minister. PTI KR KR TIRTIR