BJP MLAs vow to ensure party's win in U'khand

Dehradun, Mar 14 (PTI) MLAs of the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Thursday took a pledge to ensure the party's victory from all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state. As 57 out of a total of 70 assembly segments in Uttarakhand are with the BJP and the party MLAs are the closest to the electorate, they should play the biggest role in taking the programmes and policies of the Centre to people, said state Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt. "MLAs have been made in-charge of their areas.They are expected to not only take the achievements of the BJP government at the centre as well as in the state to people but also counter the misinformation campaign by the Congress," Bhatt told reporters after the legislature party meeting here. The meeting was attended by BJP election in-charge for Uttarakhand Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his ministerial colleagues and the MLAs. "They have vowed to help the party notch up a 5-0 win from Uttarakhand as in the 2014 polls and make Narendra Modi the country's Prime Minister again," Bhatt said. All the legislators have been asked to donate at least one month salary to the party funds, he added.