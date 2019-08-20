BJP MLAs write to Delhi Assembly Speaker, seek discussion on Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Opposition BJP members in the Delhi Assembly have requested Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to dedicate a day in the upcoming Monsoon Session for discussion on abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.On August 5, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.In a letter signed by BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded that a resolution be passed in support of the Centre's policy on Jammu and Kashmir.A message should go out not just across India but also to the world that the people of the national capital are together for the unity and integrity of the country, Gupta said in his letter to Goel on Monday.The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to start on August 22. It will conclude on August 26.During the session, legislators of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are likely to discuss the Delhi government's move to regularise unauthorised colonies, proposed free travel for women in buses and metro and free electricity for up to 200 units, among others. PTI BUN BUN DIVDIV