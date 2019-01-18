BJP mocks AAP after seat-sharing announcement

New Delhi, Jan 18(PTI) The Delhi BJP took a dig at the AAP on Friday, describing the party as "sour grapes" after hopes of an alliance with the Congress had been struck down. The Aam Aadmi Party's announcement that it will contest all the Lok Sabha seats alone in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana shows that it was "not accepted" in the political world, said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. "The AAP saying it will have no alliance with the Congress and contest alone amounts to it being sour grapes," Tiwari said. The party was "scared" of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and was trying to forge an alliance but that was not possible because of newly appointed president of Delhi Congress Sheila Dikshit, he said. "The Lok Sabha elections will be contested on the issues of leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development works under his policy 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he asserted. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that there was "panic" among the opposition parties due to the fast implementation of public welfare schemes under the leadership of Modi and they are trying to forge alliances for survival. PTI VIT VIT INDIND