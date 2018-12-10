BJP MP booked in land-grab case

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian on Monday for allegedly using fake documents to register a land here, police said. Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan, his businessman friend, Sateesh Nanglia, and four others have been accused of registering the Baldev Plaza shopping complex in their names by using false documents in February 2015. Narendra Pratap, a resident of Golghar market, had claimed to be the original owner of the two-acre land. An FIR under Sections 120B, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, said Ravi Rai, station house officer, Cantonment police station. It comes days after a local court had directed the police to file an FIR. When contacted, Paswan denied his involvement in any forgery case. "The case has been lodged in a wrong way by Narendra Pratap, who hid facts related to the land. As the land-related case is sub-judice, it's not appropriate to register the case under Section 156(3). I have submitted all the documents to the inquiry officer and the case will be annulled," the MP said. Besides Paswan and Nanglia, the others against whom the FIR has been lodged are: Delhi-based Sudha Prasad and her two sons, Kaustubh and Kandarp. PTI COR SABHMB