BJP MP complains to Rajya Sabha ethics panel about TDP MPs

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao Thursday asked the Rajya Sabha's ethics committee to initiate action against two TDP MPs, CM Ramesh and YS Chowdary, who were allegedly involved in massive financial bungling and fraud.Rao, who is a member of the Upper House as well, wrote to the panel's Chairman Narayan Lal Pancharia, saying there were cases of financial misappropriation and misconduct against the MPs, which had "seriously damaged", the stature of Parliament and public faith in the institution."I am writing to bring to your kind notice serious breach of ethics on the part of two members of the Rajya Sabha namely, CM Ramesh and YS Chowdary. Both are involved in allegations of massive financial bungling and fraud," he alleged in the letter. Rao alleged that while Ramesh was involved in benami operations and evaded income tax running into hundreds of crores, Chowdary was accused by several public sector banks of defrauding them and FIRs were registered against his companies, resulting in an Enforcement Directorate probe. He said the Rajya Sabha had suffered a serious dent to its image due to the financial allegations against former MP Vijay Mallya. "The case of YS Chowdary is even more dangerous as his business operations remain shady and it seems thousands of crores have been borrowed using political clout and patronage," he alleged.Rao said it was the mandate of the Ethics Committee to ensure that MPs maintain high standards of integrity, so he was writing to the panel's chairman to examine "his complaint and initiate suitable action against the two members to ensure that the dignity and respect of Parliament is restored".He claimed it was a travesty that Chowdary himself was a member of the ethics committee in Rajya Sabha. As the complaint is against him, he should recuse himself from the deliberations in this matter except as an accused appearing before the committee to offer his explanation, Rao added.