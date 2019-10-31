BJP MP demands early central nod for Bengaluru suburban rail project

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) BJP lawmaker PC Mohan on Thursday met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and sought early approval of the long-pending Rs 17,000 crore suburban rail project for Bengaluru city.The B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) that proposes around 55-odd suburban railway stations covering a distance of about 150 km."The project is pending for last two years. The DPR sent by the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government had shortcomings," Mohan, who represents the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary constituency, told reporters after meeting the Union minister. He said, "The current government has submitted a revised DPR and hopefully it should be cleared in the forthcoming Railway Board meeting on Monday." After the approval of the DPR, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and the Railway Board chairman are expected to discuss about the proposed project with the state government officials on November 5, he added.Besides, the state BJP MPs plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the winter session of Parliament and make representation in this regard.Mohan also alleged that the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state had proposed in the DPR not to link suburban railway stations with metro stations saying that would affect the revenue of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation.Stating that the proposed project is need of the hour, Mohan said that the transportation has become the biggest concern in the state capital where roads are jammed and travel time is absurdly high.The proposed project has been "caught in the political and bureaucratic rigmarole of approvals and sanctions," he said, adding that this is creating much resentment among the public of Bengaluru.The BJP MP further said that the revised DPR has been prepared by the state-owned consultancy firm RITES following direction from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).The state government has proposed to execute the work through the Rail lnfrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) and a special purpose vehicle has to be formed to implement the project, he added. PTI LUX DPB