BJP MP Girri sanctions Rs 2 crore to EDMC for purchasing e-carts

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) East Delhi MP Maheish Girri has sanctioned Rs 2 crore to the EDMC for procuring e-carts for garbage collection from areas in the municipal corporation. In a letter to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioner, the BJP MP has recommended purchase of 100 battery-operated vehicles. "This will enable the EDMC, which has been grappling with funds crisis, in improvising the door-to-door garbage collection," Girri said.He has requested the municipal commissioner to provide technical, financial and administrative approval to his recommendation as per guidelines of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). PTI VIT GJS GJS SNESNE