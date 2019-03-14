BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena sentenced to 6-month jail term, asked to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to Rlys

Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan has sentenced BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena to six months imprisonment and asked him to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the Railways in connection with two separate cases registered against him in 2009-10. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the BJP MP. A bench of Munsif Magistrate Jaya Agarwal of Gangapur city court found Meena guilty of violating Section 144 (prohibiting an assembly of more than four persons in an area) of the CrPC in two separate cases. He was booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The court sentenced six-month imprisonment each in both the cases along with the penalty, Assistant Public Prosecutor Kuldeep Singh Baroliya said Thursday. The two sentences would run concurrently, he said. Meena was booked twice for organising public meetings by violating the Section 144 imposed by the Swai Madhopur district collector during December 2009 to February 2010, Baroliya said. The sub-divisional magistrate had filed a complaint in the matter following which a case was registered, he added. PTI AG SNESNE