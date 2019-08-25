BJP MP Manoj Tiwari allocates nearly Rs 20 lakh for mini-buses for differently-abled DU students

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, has allocated nearly Rs 20 lakh for purchase of two mini-buses for differently-abled students following a request from the ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).Outgoing DUSU president Shakti Singh had written to Tiwari on August 17, requesting him to provide two vehicles to the Delhi University's Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC). The EOC caters to students under the 'People with Disabilities' category.In a letter to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on August 19, Tiwari instructed that the technical, financial and administrative sanctions be issued within 75 days.He has allocated Rs 19.90 lakh for the purchase of the two mini-buses.Singh on Sunday said the buses will help reduce students' problems."During my tenure, I had brought before the administration many issues related to students with disabilities studying in the DU. However, the administration kept saying that they are low on budget. Purchase of the two buses from MP fund will definitely reduce the problems of the students," he said.These buses will pick up the differently-abled students from their hostels, he said. PTI SLB AMP DIVDIV