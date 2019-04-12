scorecardresearch
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale, SC to hear plea on April 15

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15. Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict. PTI MNL SJK RKS LLP MINMIN

