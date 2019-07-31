BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hints at conflict within Delhi unit, asks for corrective action

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) BJP MP from South Delhi constituency Ramesh Bidhuri has claimed that the party could have gained more votes in the recent Lok Sabha election had its leaders worked unitedly, highlighting feuds within the party's Delhi unit. Without naming anyone, Bidhuri also charged some party leaders with acting against him during the election. The BJP bagged all the seven parliamentary constituencies with massive margins in the April-May election. "If you hit Ramesh Bidhuri, the party also gets hurt and you get nothing. You will gain anything only if the party comes to power. We could have gained up to 62 per cent votes in the Lok Sabha elections instead of 57 per cent we got, if such things had not happened," Bidhuri said at the Delhi BJP's social media meet on Tuesday.He also alleged that the party platform was used by some leaders to "settle scores" with their competitors. "Sometimes, we use the party platform to settle scores. The social media team should look into (it). Manoj does not agree with me but a decision should be taken on this," he said referring to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari present on the occasion.Bidhuri also warned the party saying a single fish pollutes the entire pond, and alleged that some persons who joined BJP in the past 2-3 years worked for the AAP candidate in South Delhi.Bidhuri also asked the social media team to work with positivity and focus on the entire party, instead of concentrating on any one person. "Individualistic approach to promote only one person is not good for the organisation. It severally damages the organisation when someone is promoted at the cost of his competitor within the party," he stated. Bidhuri trounced AAP candidate Raghav Chadha with over 3.67 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls, winning South Delhi seat for a second consecutive term. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN