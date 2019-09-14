BJP names Sanjay Jaiswal its Bihar chief, MLA Satish Punia appointed Rajasthan unit head

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed Lok Sabha member Sanjay Jaiswal and MLA Satish Punia as chiefs of its units in Bihar and Rajasthan respectively, a party statement said. Jaiswal replaces Nityanand Rai, a minister of state in the Union government, as head of the BJP's Bihar unit. Punia has been appointed chief of Rajasthan BJP, weeks after the death of state party chief Madan Lal Saini. Hailing from Churu's Rajgarh, Punia, 55, is the MLA from Amber constituency of Jaipur district. PTI KR ASK ASK SMNSMN