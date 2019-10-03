scorecardresearch
BJP names Sudhanshu Trivedu, Satish Dubey as its nominees for RS polls

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday named its spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Lok Sabha MP Satish Dubey as the party's Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively.The deaths of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a RJD MP to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, necessitated the bypolls.The BJP is certain of winning the seats due to the big majority it has in the two states, where it enjoys support of allies like JD(U) and LJP. PTI KR AARAAR

