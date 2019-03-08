BJP names Vikram Usendi as Chhattisgarh unit chief

/RNew Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The BJP on Friday appointed party MP Vikram Usendi as its Chhattisgarh unit chief.Usendi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kanker, replaces Dharmalal Kaushik as the BJP's Chhattisgarh chief -- a move that comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP president Amit Shah has appointed MP Vikram Usendi as the party's state unit chief, a party statement said. PTI ASK GVS