BJP national council meeting on Jan 11-12

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The BJP national council, the party's largest organisational body, will meet here on January 11-12, while its key wings will hold meetings across the country in the coming weeks as it steps up its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.The dates were finalised at a meeting, which was chaired by BJP president Amit Shah, of the party's office bearers and key leaders from states but there was no discussion on its defeat in the five state polls, party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told a press conference.The state poll results were not on the agenda, he said.The BJP suffered a big blow in the polls as it lost power in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, ruled by it.Party sources said there could be an informal discussion on the matter during the meetings between Shah and chiefs of the state units concerned.Yadav said the meeting was scheduled long in advance and preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were its agenda.Dates of the meeting of the seven 'morchas', party's key wings focussed on different demographic groups, were also finalised.The youth, women, scheduled castes, and minorities wings will be meeting respectively on December 15-16, December 21-22, January 19-20 and January 31-February 1 in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Delhi.The scheduled tribes, other backward communities and farmers wings will hold their respective meetings on February 2-3, February 15-16 and February 21-22 in Bhubaneswar, Patna and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said.Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides Shah, will be addressing these meetings. The party sources said Shah also took stock of work on various tasks assigned to state party units to build dedicated teams of youths, women and people belonging to weaker sections of societies, groups the party has been wooing.The meetings of different party wings highlight the BJP's efforts to reach out to different sections of society ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as it works to retain power at the Centre.The opposition's growing challenge to its reign was reaffirmed following the Congress' win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which has been bastions for over 15 years, and Rajasthan. PTI KR JTR AAR