BJP never raised any questions on law and order in Parliament: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday slammed the BJP for the "increasing" number of crimes in Delhi, saying the party talked about issues other than crime and its MPs never raised any question in Parliament on the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. Party leader Ajoy Kumar, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, said that crimes are increasing every day in Delhi but no concrete steps are being taken by the Centre. "On social media, people are saying that to protect the people of Delhi, the city will need to set the police right," he said in his first press conference as a spokesperson of the AAP. "The BJP is talking about various issues but not about crime. The police is under the BJP-led Centre, all the MPs are of the party but they never talk about law and order. The BJP has never even raised any question on the law and order situation in Parliament. Its leaders have also never met the Delhi police commissioner on the issue," he claimed. Kumar alleged that while nearly 700 police personnel were involved in solving the purse snatching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece, but the police do nothing about other cases. "The police do nothing about the other cases, but they have registered cases against 52 AAP MLAs out of 67. A total of 140 cases were registered against AAP and 70 were dropped. So either the police work in the VIP cases or against AAP but they do not protect the people," he claimed He said that after a high court order the Delhi Police was directed to install nearly 500 CCTV cameras at 118 locations "but the result is zero" and the AAP has taken up the initiative of installing CCTVs. PTI UZM AAR