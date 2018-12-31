BJP not trying to dislodge JD(S)-Cong govt: Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Monday said the party was not attempting to"dislodge" the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in thestate and was not in touch with leaders of the two parties.Dismissing an allegation by former chief minister andJDS-Congress coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah, he said there was no need for the BJP to pull down the government as the coalition partners were themselves "restive". Yeddyurappa's assertion comes in response to a chargemade on Sunday by Siddaramaiah that the saffron party was engaged in "horse trading" of Congress MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore as part of its "toppling game"."Siddaramaiah has been repeatedly giving irresponsiblestatements. We have been saying time and again that we do not need to topple the government. Such allegations do not suit his stature. Let him furnish evidences to support his claim," he told reporters.The BJP leader said, "The present government is chaoticas both the parties as well as the ministers are not content. BJP is not making any attempt to destabilise thegovernment". The Leader of Opposition in the assembly said formerprime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda had put forth a demand before the Congress to allot 14 seats to it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which he claimed had become a bone of contention between the two parties.To a query whether there was any likelihood of a majorchange in the government without the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement, Yeddyurappa said it was hard to make any prediction in politics but added that before the next assembly session, there would be a major change.However, he rejected that he or any of his party workerswere in touch with anybody from the Congress and JD(S), including the disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped in the recent ministry expansion and reshuffle.Jarkiholi, who had earlier claimed the support of asizeable number of MLAs, has remained incommunicado since he was dropped from the ministry amid reports that he was intouch with BJP leaders.When asked whether the BJP would form the next government soon, Yeddyurappa said his party members were not "sanyasis to sacrifice everything and they do have ambition to form the government". PTI GMS RA ROH SRY