BJP only using Ayodhya issue for votes: BSP leader

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Misra alleged on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party was not interested in building a Ram temple and was only trying to use the Ayodhya issue to get votes ahead of the general election. "The BJP is not interested in making Ram temple. It's only trying to use it to get votes ahead of (the) Lok Sabha polls. They are dividing gods in the name of caste. This only shows their frustration," Misra told reporters after arriving here. The BSP leader is in the city to take part in the Trinamool Congress' mega Opposition rally on Saturday. PTI PNTHMB