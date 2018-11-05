BJP opens 'women grievance cell' in Jammu�

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP set up here Monday a 'women grievance cell' to help distressed women approach various statutory authorities for resolution of their problems. The women cell has been presently opened only in the BJP's Jammu office, but the party will soon set up similar cells in each district of the state, said the BJP women wing state president Rajni Sethi.The cell would function on alternate days - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - from 12 noon to 3 pm, she said, adding a woman in distress can approach the cell even telephonically. The cell would also apprise the women of various central schemes started for their welfare under initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, adding the central programmes include marriage assistance scheme, widow pension, old age pension and pension for differently-abled women.Meanwhile, BJP MLC Ramesh Arora alleged that the medical department in the state has become a "den of corruption"."Corruption in medical system, use of substandard medicines and other irregularities cannot be tolerated," he said, adding he met Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday and requested him to rid the system the "deep-rooted" corruption."I appreciate the steps initiated by the governor regarding corrupt practices in medical insurance and welcome the drastic steps taken by him to check it," the BJP leader said. PTI TAS RAXRAX