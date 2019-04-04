BJP ousts Choudhary Lal Singh as party member

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) The BJP said Thursday that former minister Choudhary Lal Singh was no longer a member of the party for violating party discipline, said BJP's chief spokesperson in the state Sunil Sethi. Lal Singh had distanced himself from the BJP last year when he floated his outfit 'Dogra Swabhiman Sanghthan' (DSS). He filed his nomination papers from both Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies against official BJP candidates Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh, respectively. "The BJP has taken decision on gross indiscipline by Ch Lal Singh by confirming that he cease to be member of party the day he filed forms to contest from two parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and refused to withdraw nominations on the scheduled date for that," Sethi said. He said earlier, the Dogra Swabhiman Sanghthan was declared by Lal Singh as a non-political organisation so no action was taken in the past. "Any vote in favour of Lal Singh will be considered a vote against the BJP and (Narendra) Modiji," Sethi added. PTI AB SNESNE