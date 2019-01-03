scorecardresearch
BJP parliamentary board meeting on Thursday evening

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The BJP parliamentary board, the top decision-making body of the party, will meet Thursday evening and is expected to deliberate on a host of issues, including the political situation following its loss in the recent state assembly polls.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, besides other senior leaders, are likely to attend the meeting and speak on relevant issues, sources said. PTI KR IJT

