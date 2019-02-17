BJP pays tributes to slain CRPF personnel in programmes held across country

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The BJP organised condolence meetings across the country on Sunday to pay tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, with party leaders asserting that the central government will avenge their deaths.A party statement said its top leaders, including president Amit Shah, besides several Union ministers and other office-bearers, paid tributes to the slain soldiers at programmes held across the country.Besides BJP MPs and MLAs, people from different sections of society also paid tributes at the condolence meetings held in district headquarters, it said, adding that Pakistan and terrorism sponsored by it were condemned strongly.Shah paid his tribute at a public meeting in Assam. Other party leaders who attended the condolence meetings included vice presidents Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Om Mathur and Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Narendra Singh Tomar, among others.Referring to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the terror attack that the sacrifices of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain, party leaders asserted that their deaths would be avenged. PTI KR DIVDIV