BJP polling agent arrested for trying to influence voters in Haryana

Faridabad (Haryana), May 13 (PTI) A BJP polling agent has been arrested for allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Haryana's Palwal after a video of the purported act went viral, officials said on Monday. He was arrested following a complaint by the Election Commission and subsequently released on bail. In Delhi, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said the polling agent was arrested on Sunday after an FIR was registered. An inquiry has been ordered and further action would be taken based on the report, Lavasa said. The incident took place at Asawati village in the Faridabad parliamentary constituency where polling was held on May 12. In the video clip, the polling agent could be seen going near the enclosure meant for casting votes and trying to influence voters. Krishan Pal Gurjar of the BJP is seeking re-election from Faridabad. PTI CORR SMNSMN