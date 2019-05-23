BJP proves sceptics wrong with stunning performance in Hindi heartland

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The BJP repeated it superlative performance in five key Hindi-speaking states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as the party along with its allies not only bagged or was leading in 165 out of 185 Lok Sabha seats, but also enjoyed a massive vote swing in its favour.The NDA's strike rate of nearly 90 per cent was similar to 2014 when it won 166 of 185 seats, including 73 (BJP 71, Apna Dal 2) out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh.The NDA won 29 seats and was leading in 35 others in Uttar Pradesh, despite facing the formidable caste arithmetic of SP-BSP-RLD alliance. The party also increased it vote share to a whopping 49.5 per cent in the state, where it won the prized trophy of Amethi, a pocket borough of the Nehru-Gandhi family.The party also proved wrong the political observers who were of the view that the BJP will find it difficult to repeat its 2014 success in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after losing power in the three states to the Congress in 2018. It again swept all 25 seats in Rajasthan, improved its tally by one in Madhya Pradesh by winning or leading in 28 out of 29 seats. In Chhattisgarh, it was ahead in nine of the 11 seats.BJP leaders have insisted that the support for Modi combined with the three state governments' "unimpressive" performance swung the electoral pendulum in the saffron party's favour.BJP president Amit Shah had asserted that his party will repeat its sweep of the three states and also do better in Uttar Pradesh.In Bihar, where the BJP joined hands with the JD(U) this time and sacrificed its winning seats, the party won all 17 seats it contested. The JD(U) bagged 16 while the Lok Janshakti Party got six seats, leaving just one for the rival Congress. The NDA had won 31 out of 40 seats in 2014. The NDA's vote share also neared 50 per cent in the state with BJP, JD(U) and LJP accounting for 23.6 per cent, 21.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent of votes respectively. The BJP's vote share jumped to a whopping 58 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and 50.7 per cent in Chhattisgarh. PTI KR RT RT SMNSMN