BJP pursuing political vendetta, Kolkata police chief among best in world: Mamata

/RKolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday extended her support to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been summoned by the CBI in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams, accusingthe BJP of pursuing political vendetta.The chief minister alleged that the saffron party was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions"."The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power to takecontrol of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this," Banerjee tweeted.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed Saturday that Kumar, is "absconding" and "being looked for" in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams.The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, is not responding to notices to appear before the agency, the officials of the central probe agency said.Banerjee alleged that the BJP was "spreading lies" about Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, who took over as the city police chief in January 2016."The Kolkata Police Commissioner is among the best in the world. His integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned. He is working 24x7, and was on leave for onlyone day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies," she added.A statement released by the Kolkata Police dismissed the CBI claims as "baseless"."Such is baseless news. Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of 31.1.19, when he was on leave for a day," the statement read.It also cautioned of strict legal action for spreading news without proper verification."All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action for defamation of both the CPKolkata and Kolkata Police," the statement added.